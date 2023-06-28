International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Price Target Raised to $38.00

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.90% from the stock’s current price.

IGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna raised International Game Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on International Game Technology from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on International Game Technology from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Game Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $31.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.88. International Game Technology has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $32.23.

Institutional Trading of International Game Technology

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 5.17%. International Game Technology’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that International Game Technology will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in International Game Technology by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Game Technology

(Get Rating)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.