Investors Buy High Volume of Arbor Realty Trust Put Options (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 19,044 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 104% compared to the average daily volume of 9,349 put options.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Up 2.6 %

ABR opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average of $13.16. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.93. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $16.77. The company has a current ratio of 45.47, a quick ratio of 45.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.75%. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Arbor Realty Trust

Several analysts have issued reports on ABR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

In other news, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 15,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $179,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,277 shares in the company, valued at $14,175,658.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green purchased 8,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $112,508.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,270.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $179,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,175,658.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 27,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

