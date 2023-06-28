Investors Purchase Large Volume of International Game Technology Call Options (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 20,712 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 841% compared to the average volume of 2,200 call options.

IGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

NYSE:IGT opened at $31.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day moving average of $26.19. International Game Technology has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $32.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.88.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. International Game Technology had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in International Game Technology during the first quarter valued at $2,105,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,156,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,997,000 after acquiring an additional 22,656 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after acquiring an additional 20,164 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,760,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,182,000 after buying an additional 48,279 shares during the period. 44.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

