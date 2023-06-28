IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $11.00. 2,303,253 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 6,032,276 shares.The stock last traded at $10.17 and had previously closed at $9.37.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IonQ in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

In other IonQ news, insider Christopher Monroe sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $28,193.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,056,254 shares in the company, valued at $42,671,792.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other IonQ news, insider Christopher Monroe sold 2,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $28,193.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,056,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,671,792.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 11,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $123,357.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,216,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 231,630 shares of company stock worth $2,482,748. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in IonQ in the third quarter valued at $129,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in IonQ by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in IonQ by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 14,194 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in IonQ by 198.1% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 620,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 412,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IonQ by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.12% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.01 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.05.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.81 million for the quarter. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 15.32% and a negative net margin of 531.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

