iPower (NYSE:IPW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE IPW opened at $1.22 on Monday. iPower has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. iPower had a negative return on equity of 26.64% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $20.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that iPower will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPW. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in iPower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iPower in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in iPower by 21.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 76,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs.

