iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,168 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 471,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 38,337 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 123.6% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares CMBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares CMBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000.

Shares of CMBS opened at $45.99 on Wednesday. iShares CMBS ETF has a 12 month low of $44.35 and a 12 month high of $49.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.44.

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

