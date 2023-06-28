iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Nova R Wealth Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 10.4% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IVV opened at $438.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $445.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $422.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.03.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
See Also
- Get a free research report on iShares Core S&P 500 ETF from StockNews.com
- Two Bullish Announcements Create a Stir in Lucid Group Stock
- No Leap of Faith, Solid Growth Can Drive JFrog Shares Even Higher
- Meta Platforms Soars with Analysts Bullish on AI-Driven Ad Growth
- Delta Airlines Is Flying Higher On Upbeat Guidance
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.