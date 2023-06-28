iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

IVV opened at $438.45 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $445.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $422.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $408.03. The company has a market cap of $327.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

