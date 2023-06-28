iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $438.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $445.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $422.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $408.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

