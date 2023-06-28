iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Trimmed by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $256.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.51. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $272.95.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

