iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,464,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,830,000 after buying an additional 1,190,529 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,607,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,816,000 after buying an additional 130,661 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 104,825.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,540,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,495,000 after buying an additional 10,530,730 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,528,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,164,000 after buying an additional 16,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,645,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,499,000 after buying an additional 40,652 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $77.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.56. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $62.05 and a twelve month high of $78.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2769 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

