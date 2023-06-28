iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Shares Purchased by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 764.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000.

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SDG opened at $78.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF has a 1-year low of $68.51 and a 1-year high of $84.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.90.

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.6767 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Sustainable Impact index. The fund tracks an index composed of companies whose revenues are driven by products and services that address at least one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

