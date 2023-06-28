iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 104.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Accuvest Global Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 249.6% in the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 114,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,426,000 after acquiring an additional 82,040 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 437.9% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $155.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.43. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $162.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

