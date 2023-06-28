iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $83.37

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $83.37 and last traded at $82.28, with a volume of 1113951 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.23.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.84 and a 200 day moving average of $70.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITB. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter worth $395,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $588,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 187.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 17,576 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $481,000.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

