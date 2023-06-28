IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Receives $28.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.40.

A number of analysts have commented on ISEE shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. HC Wainwright cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at IVERIC bio

In related news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 48,171 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $1,455,245.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,539.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 18,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $564,774.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,335.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 48,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $1,455,245.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,539.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 213,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,271. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IVERIC bio Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,128,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,426,000 after purchasing an additional 377,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,733,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,747 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,812,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,987 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,518,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,116,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,736,000 after acquiring an additional 134,845 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ISEE stock opened at $39.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 1.10. IVERIC bio has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $39.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.88 and a 200-day moving average of $27.64. The company has a quick ratio of 15.53, a current ratio of 15.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts predict that IVERIC bio will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel treatments for retinal diseases with unmet medical needs. The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and STAR or OPH2005 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal recessive Stargardt disease.

