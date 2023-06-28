Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 5,604 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Jacobs & Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 246,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,604 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.6% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 14.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 34,662 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the first quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 176,295 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after buying an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 42.9% in the first quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 483,957 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

CSCO opened at $50.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average of $48.89. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56. The company has a market capitalization of $207.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 56.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

