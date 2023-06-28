Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lessened its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,642.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 955.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at $156,000.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:JMBS opened at $45.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.23. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $43.31 and a one year high of $49.37.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.