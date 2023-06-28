JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Bank of America from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.16% from the company’s current price.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.65.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $8.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.46. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $9.35. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.59.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 54.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,927,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,667,000 after buying an additional 5,276,381 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 69.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,931,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,329,000 after buying an additional 2,430,100 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 226.4% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 2,421,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,055,000 after buying an additional 1,679,698 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,148,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,403,000 after buying an additional 1,653,400 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 19.9% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 9,685,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,509,000 after buying an additional 1,609,740 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

