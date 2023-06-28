JMP Securities Cuts Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Price Target to $16.00

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYBGet Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at JMP Securities from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 164.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Rallybio Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RLYB opened at $6.06 on Monday. Rallybio has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.27. The firm has a market cap of $228.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of -2.04.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYBGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rallybio will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Rallybio by 463.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Rallybio by 631.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Rallybio by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Rallybio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rallybio by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Rallybio Company Profile

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in identifying, accelerating, and development of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

