JMP Securities Cuts Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Price Target to $16.00

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at JMP Securities from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 164.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Rallybio Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RLYB opened at $6.06 on Monday. Rallybio has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.27. The firm has a market cap of $228.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of -2.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rallybio ( NASDAQ:RLYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rallybio will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Rallybio by 463.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Rallybio by 631.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Rallybio by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Rallybio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rallybio by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Rallybio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in identifying, accelerating, and development of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

