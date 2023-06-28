JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884,910 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 658.7% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 27,856 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,392,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $54.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.51.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

