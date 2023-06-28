KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $61.00. The company traded as high as $52.54 and last traded at $52.49, with a volume of 67107 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.02.

KBH has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $29.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.96.

Get KB Home alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $6,789,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,472,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,648,835.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home

KB Home Trading Up 2.1 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,188,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,187 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,233 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,141,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,655,000 after purchasing an additional 684,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of KB Home by 4,419.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 645,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after purchasing an additional 630,800 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.04 and its 200 day moving average is $39.58.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.61. KB Home had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.88%.

KB Home declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 22nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.