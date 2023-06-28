KCS Wealth Advisory Sells 1,807 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

KCS Wealth Advisory cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,467 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 91.3% in the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 14,834 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 542,904 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,380,000 after acquiring an additional 12,338 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.8% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 21,636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 95,408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.86 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.73 and a 200 day moving average of $48.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

