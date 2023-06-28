KCS Wealth Advisory Sells 2,430 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

KCS Wealth Advisory cut its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,793 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.8% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on META shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.93.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $83,756.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,342,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total value of $83,756.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,685 shares of company stock valued at $9,162,085 over the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of META stock opened at $287.05 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $289.79. The stock has a market cap of $735.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $252.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.92.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

