KeyCorp Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Albemarle in a report released on Sunday, June 25th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $3.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.54. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $291.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Albemarle’s current full-year earnings is $22.77 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $8.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $25.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $28.00 EPS.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS.

Albemarle Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $350.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.90.

ALB opened at $227.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.31. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $171.82 and a 52-week high of $334.55.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $182.00 per share, with a total value of $249,886.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,774 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after purchasing an additional 104,426,113 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 79,043.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,387 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 532,741 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 328.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,609,000 after purchasing an additional 505,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Albemarle by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $299,021,000 after purchasing an additional 432,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

