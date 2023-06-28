Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.84-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Korn Ferry also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.84-1.00 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $48.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.50. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $44.69 and a twelve month high of $66.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.90 and its 200-day moving average is $51.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $730.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.83 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

