L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $8,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 59.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 13.6% in the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 71,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LHX. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $193.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.21. The company has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.55 and a 1 year high of $255.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

