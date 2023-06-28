Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires 3,075 Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Blink Charging in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on BLNK shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Blink Charging from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Blink Charging Stock Performance

BLNK opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $332.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.13. Blink Charging Co. has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $26.95.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 33.01% and a negative net margin of 145.49%. The firm had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blink Charging

In other news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 14,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $97,597.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,032,616 shares in the company, valued at $27,986,355.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 14,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $97,597.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,032,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,986,355.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 396,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $3,314,933.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,525,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,091,523.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 684,260 shares of company stock worth $5,126,769. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blink Charging Profile

(Get Rating)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.