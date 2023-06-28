Lake Street Financial LLC Has $293,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $1,005,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $224,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 270,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,106,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $58.18 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.48.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.9993 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

