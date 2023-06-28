Lake Street Financial LLC Has $5.36 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,021 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.0% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.44.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ stock opened at $36.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.26. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

