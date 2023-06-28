Lake Street Financial LLC Lowers Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Lake Street Financial LLC trimmed its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $295,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 352,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,422,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First International Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $93.65 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $100.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.71 and its 200 day moving average is $94.14.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2693 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

