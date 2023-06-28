Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 132 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Lake Street Financial LLC lowered its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Progressive by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Progressive by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms have issued reports on PGR. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Progressive from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.87.
Progressive stock opened at $132.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $109.42 and a 1 year high of $149.87.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
