Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 273 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPHD. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 360,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,805,000 after purchasing an additional 22,516 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,898,000 after buying an additional 63,994 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $40.97 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $47.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

