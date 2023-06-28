Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 433 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Lake Street Financial LLC lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $330.02 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $333.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.64 billion, a PE ratio of 90.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.35.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total value of $501,399.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $793,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total transaction of $501,399.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,283 shares of company stock worth $22,923,158. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

