Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 737 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lake Street Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,670,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,681,000 after buying an additional 363,764 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,349,000 after buying an additional 4,685,244 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,986,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,997,000 after acquiring an additional 399,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $73.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

