Landmark Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,207 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) by 269.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter worth $66,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 stock opened at $198.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52-week low of $158.95 and a 52-week high of $202.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a $0.6895 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

