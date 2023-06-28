Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Acquired by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,490 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $7,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 9,440 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $1,310,553.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,556 shares in the company, valued at $32,861,731.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lennar Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.53.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $126.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 7.09. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $67.78 and a 1 year high of $126.35.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.24%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

