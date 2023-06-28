Lindsay (LNN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) will be posting its 5/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 29th. Analysts expect Lindsay to post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.62 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lindsay to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LNN opened at $125.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Lindsay has a one year low of $116.16 and a one year high of $183.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.27.

Lindsay Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is currently 18.94%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lindsay from $196.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lindsay in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Lindsay from $178.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 1st quarter worth $1,653,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Lindsay by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,038,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Lindsay by 3.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lindsay by 6.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Lindsay by 18.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

About Lindsay

(Get Rating)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.