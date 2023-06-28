Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 42 ($0.53) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 56 ($0.71). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 1.18% from the company’s current price.

LLOY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.89) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 58 ($0.74) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 66.88 ($0.85).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 42.50 ($0.54) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 45.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 48.07. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38.51 ($0.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 54.33 ($0.69). The company has a market capitalization of £27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 531.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Transactions at Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

In related news, insider William Chalmers acquired 151,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £66,560.56 ($84,628.81). Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.