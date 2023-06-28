Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2023

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYGGet Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

LYG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.89) to GBX 69 ($0.88) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $2.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35. The stock has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 27,050,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,757,000 after buying an additional 236,934 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,821,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 181,703 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,968,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 183,631 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 87,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at about $851,000. 2.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.