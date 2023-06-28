Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

LYG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.89) to GBX 69 ($0.88) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $2.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35. The stock has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 27,050,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,757,000 after buying an additional 236,934 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,821,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 181,703 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,968,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 183,631 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 87,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at about $851,000. 2.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

