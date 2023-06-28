Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.89) to GBX 69 ($0.88) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.78) to GBX 56 ($0.71) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE LYG opened at $2.15 on Monday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $2.63. The stock has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Institutional Trading of Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,079,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,866 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,160,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,554,000 after buying an additional 4,454,102 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,526,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,558,000 after buying an additional 13,150,123 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 27,050,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,757,000 after buying an additional 236,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 26,795,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,950,000 after buying an additional 828,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.