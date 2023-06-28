Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOGI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 9.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter valued at $1,064,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 19.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,652,000 after purchasing an additional 93,104 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 51.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 24.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,625,000 after purchasing an additional 91,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOGI. Citigroup downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered Logitech International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Logitech International from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Logitech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Logitech International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

Insider Activity at Logitech International

Logitech International Price Performance

In other news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 800 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $52,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International stock opened at $57.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $68.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.95.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Logitech International had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $960.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International Profile

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.