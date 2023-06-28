Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $5.47, but opened at $6.01. Lucid Group shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 23,176,368 shares.

Specifically, Director Public Investment Fund purchased 265,693,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,814,687,991.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,366,658,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,280,321.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 62.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LCID has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lucid Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.79.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average of $7.94.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 59.10% and a negative net margin of 286.13%. The company had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 159.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Lucid Group by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 452,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 76,860 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Lucid Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Lucid Group by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,318,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,004,000 after acquiring an additional 377,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth $504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

