Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Given a C$19.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$19.00 target price by investment analysts at Scotiabank in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 83.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$13.00 target price on Lundin Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. TD Securities raised Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.10 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.68.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining Trading Down 0.7 %

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$10.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$6.24 and a 12 month high of C$11.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.43. The firm has a market cap of C$7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.73.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.06). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.02 billion. Analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.7858232 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.