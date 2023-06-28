LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $26.78 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 3.7% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $26,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $150.02 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.36. The firm has a market cap of $353.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.51%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,356.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

