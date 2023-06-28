Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Down 4%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.08 and last traded at $3.13. 39,782 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,109,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Up 1.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 22.02% and a negative net margin of 216.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 3,125.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in developing T-cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. It develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c-Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T-cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi-R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim-R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

