MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Receives C$23.55 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$23.55.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAG. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$25.75 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

MAG Silver Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MAG opened at C$14.39 on Friday. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of C$13.60 and a 12 month high of C$22.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.01.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.02). Equities analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 0.7327542 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

