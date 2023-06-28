MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

MAG Silver Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE MAG opened at $10.91 on Monday. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $17.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.