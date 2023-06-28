Manning & Napier Group LLC Decreases Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $8,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $49.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.53. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.11 and a fifty-two week high of $88.76. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brady J. Stewart acquired 2,040 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,099.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brady J. Stewart acquired 2,040 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,099.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donnie King acquired 10,350 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.35 per share, for a total transaction of $500,422.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,478 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,361.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 37,890 shares of company stock worth $1,849,118 in the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

