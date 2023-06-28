Manning & Napier Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,147 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $7,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,383,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 628.2% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,078,635 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $64,783,000 after acquiring an additional 930,506 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,359,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,004,008 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $62,098,000 after acquiring an additional 553,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $74.98 on Wednesday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $79.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.68 and its 200 day moving average is $65.30. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 93.62% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $145,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,202,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $747,585. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Wedbush upped their price target on NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on NetApp from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities increased their price target on NetApp from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.81.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Further Reading

